May 9 arson: ATC hands over 4 more suspects to military for trial under nder Army Act

The Faisalabad Anti-Terrorism Court has allowed four more suspects involved in the arson on May 9 to be prosecuted under the Army Act.

The suspects have been taken into custody by an army team from the central jail.

Four more suspects will be tried under the Army Act over their involvement in the vandalism and arson at the office of a sensitive installation on May 9.

An army team took the four suspects into custody from the central jail.

The case filed against the suspects at the Civil Lines police station will be proceeded into under Army Act and Official Secrets Act.

The number of suspects taken into custody by the army has exceeded to eight.

Previously, nine suspects accused of attacking military and sensitive installations were handed over to the military for trial under the Army Act.

The Faisalabad Anti-Terrorism Court allowed the trial under the Army Act against four suspects who attacked the office of a sensitive organization on May 9.

The court handed over the four suspects to the military commanding officer.

The court handed over the four suspects to the military commanding officer.

The case against the suspects is registered in the Civil Lines police station.

Moreover, five suspects accused of rioting in Multan Cantt on May 9 were handed over to the military commanding officer, according to the police.