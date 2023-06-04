‘Pakistani mangoes are very tasty, sweet’: Erdogan thanks Shehbaz for gift

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif congratulated Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his victory in the elections on behalf of the Pakistani nation.

In an informal conversation with the newly inaugurated Turkish president and his wife in a cordial atmosphere, the PM told them he was now leaving for Pakistan.

“The people of Pakistan are very happy at your election,” Prime Minister Sharif told President Erdogan. “Thank you very much for your invitation; you shared your moment of happiness with us.”

The premier told the Turkish president and his wife he had brought a gift of Pakistani mangoes. “Half of them are for my brother and half for my sister,” the prime minister said.

President Erdogan and his wife smiled at the PM’s remarks and thanked him for his gesture.

“I know Pakistan’s mangoes are very tasty and sweet,” President Erdogan replied.

He then thanked PM Sharif for coming to his inauguration.