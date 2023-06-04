Pakistan faces gastroenterologist shortage

Pakistan is experiencing a severe shortage of gastroenterologists, hampering the ability to adequately treat patients suffering from stomach and liver diseases.

It has been reported that 60% to 70% of patients seeking medical treatment in the emergency departments of major hospitals in Pakistan suffer from stomach and liver diseases.

This has highlighted the critical shortage of gastroenterologists in the country, necessitating the immediate recruitment of hundreds of specialists to address the growing healthcare crisis.

The pressing issue was brought to light during the opening ceremony of the fifth annual conference organized by the Pakistan GI and Liver Disease Society (PGLDS) at a local hotel.

Renowned gastroenterologist and Executive Director of Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Center, Prof. Shahid Rasool, addressed the conference and stressed the urgent need for additional gastroenterologists to meet the rising demand for specialized care.

Read also: Family torture doctors at Lahore’s Children Hospital, video sparks outrage

Prof. Rasool announced that a modern gastroenterology ward is being established in the newly constructed medical complex of Jinnah Hospital.

In the coming weeks, the positions of Medical Consultants and Specialists will be advertised to attract qualified professionals to address the healthcare gap.

During his speech, he also paid tribute to the former Executive Director of Jinnah Hospital, Dr. Sami Jamali, for his pivotal role in establishing the gastroenterology ward.

PGLDS President, Prof. Dr. Lubna Kamani, emphasized the society’s commitment to research and training initiatives for young doctors.

She expressed the importance of staying updated with advancements in disease treatment to provide better healthcare services to the patients in Pakistan.

Read also: Dr Fawzia meets her sister Aafia Siddiqui after two decades

Furthermore, Prof. Kamani highlighted the need to increase the number of female gastroenterologists to ensure modern treatment facilities are readily available for female patients.

During the conference, guidelines for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori — bacteria commonly found in the human stomach and intestines – were also released.

This development aims to improve the standard of care for patients suffering from related infections.

Acknowledging the efforts of PGLDS, acclaimed gastroenterologist and liver specialist Prof. Waseem Jaffrey commended the leadership for their dedication to training the youth despite the ongoing political and economic crises in Pakistan.

He emphasized the importance of grooming and nurturing young healthcare professionals to address the healthcare challenges of the nation effectively.

Read also: Enraged man shatters beauty pageant winner’s crown as wife comes second

Dr. Shahid Ahmed, the Patron-in-chief of PGLDS and a well-known gastroenterologist, affirmed the society’s commitment to providing the latest facilities for the prevention and treatment of stomach and liver diseases across the country.

Dr. Ahmed stressed the significance of offering accessible medical care, closer to people’s homes.

The conference also featured addresses by esteemed gastroenterologists from Peshawar, including Prof. Amir Ghafoor, Dr. Nazish Butt, Prof. Amanullah Abbasi, Prof. Dr. Sajjad Jameel, Dr. Affan Qaiser, Dr. Bakht Buland, Dr. Hussain Baloch, and other experts.