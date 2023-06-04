PM talks promotion of ties with world leaders at Erdogan’s inauguration

On the occasion of the inauguration ceremony of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met with leaders of different countries.

The PM met with former deputy prime minister of Turkiye, and chairman of the MHP Party, Devlet Bahçeli.

The prime minister congratulated the chairman on President Erdogan’s victory in the elections.

PM Sharif also met with the president of the Republic of Kosovo, Vjosa Osmani. The two leaders expressed their desire to promote bilateral relations and cooperation in various fields.

The prime minister also met with First Vice President of Iran Mohammad Mokhber.

He referred to the establishment of the Balochistan-Sistan border market and his recent meeting with the Iranian president.

PM Sharif said the barter trade between Iran and Pakistan is a welcome development. The people of both countries will benefit from the border market, he added.

Moreover, the premier also held a meeting with Uzbekistan President Shaukat Mirzayev.

The two leaders discussed the promotion of relations in the region and increasing mutual cooperation in various fields.

Tweeting about his meetings with various business delegations in Turkiye, Shehbaz Sharif said he highlighted the need for investment and trade in the fields of agriculture, energy, information technology and construction.

“Exciting opportunities have emerged for collaboration, especially after the historic Trade-in-Goods Agreement between Pakistan & Turkiye became operational on May 31 this year,” he tweeted on Sunday morning.