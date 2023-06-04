Cargo truck plunges into Neelum River, claiming four lives

At least four people lost their lives when a cargo truck fell into the Neelum River on Sunday.

The truck was traveling from Muzaffarabad to Upper Neelum Valley when it met with an accident in Changan and plunged into the Neelum River.

The locals, rescue workers, and the Pakistan Army promptly arrived at the scene and actively participated in the rescue operations. The bodies of the four individuals were recovered and transported to Muzaffarabad.

Earlier, there was another incident in Neelum Valley where a jeep fell into the river, tragically causing the drowning of eight family members.

According to the police, all the individuals involved in both incidents hailed from Lahore.