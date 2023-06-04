20 injured, several trapped in blast near Ukrainian city of Dnipro

An explosion near the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro hit a two-storey dwelling, injuring 20 people including five children.

Rescue teams swiftly mobilized to extract residents from the debris, as reports circulated on social media suggesting the blast was caused by a Russian missile attack.

The blast caused significant damage to the two-storey house and sent debris flying in all directions.

An official, writing on the Telegram messaging app, a total of 17 people were being treated in hospital and three of the children were in serious condition.

City’s military officials said, Russia launched a wave of air attacks on Ukraine early on Sunday, with air defence systems repelling all missiles and drones on their approach to Kyiv.

According to the regional governor, fires broke out following the alleged strike. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned Russia as a “terrorist state”.

“Once again, Russia proves it is a terrorist state,” he said.

In the meantime, Moscow has not commented on the latest events.