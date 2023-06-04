After being re-arrested, Elahi to be presented before duty magistrate today

After being re-arrested for the second time, PTI President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi is set to be presented before the duty magistrate at the district courts today.

On Saturday, Elahi was re-arrested for the second time after being discharged in two cases.

The Anti-Corruption Establishment re-arrested Elahi and kept him in its headquarters.

Also Read: Parvez Elahi presented in court in graft case; 14-day remand sought

The anti-corruption officials will reportedly seek the former chief minister’s remand from court.

This time, he was arrested in the case of allegedly making ‘illegal recruitments’ in the Punjab Assembly.

The anti-corruption spokesman said the former chief minister of Punjab made 12 illegal recruitments in the Punjab Assembly in Grade 17.

Failed candidates were recruited in the Punjab Assembly by altering their records, the spokesperson claimed.

Also Read: Ch Parvez Elahi arrested again after court discharged him in corruption cases

He further said that fake testing services were hired for fudging the recruitment process, adding the illegal recruitments in the Punjab Assembly were proved during the anti-corruption inquiry.

The spokesperson further said that there is clear evidence of corruption in the recruitments.

A local court had acquitted PTI president and former Punjab chief minister Parvez Elahi in corruption cases. Senior Civil Judge Muhammad Afzal pronounced the reserved verdict.

On Friday, in a surprising turn of events, the PTI president had found himself back in the spotlight after news broke of his arrest in another graft case shortly after being discharged from court.