Trump faces backlash for applauding North Korea’s Kim on WHO deal

Former US President Donald Trump is facing backlash from fellow Republicans after he congratulated North Korean dictator Kim Jong-Un on his country’s admission to the World Health Organization’s Executive Board.

The social media post, in which Trump misspelled Kim Jong-Un’s name, prompted immediate condemnation from GOP presidential candidates and state party leaders.

Nikki Haley, Trump’s former UN ambassador and a potential opponent in the 2024 elections, expressed her disapproval on Twitter, stating, “Kim Jong-Un starves his own people. It’s a total farce that North Korea has a leading role at the World Health Organization.”

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp also criticized Trump, asserting that “taking our country back from Joe Biden does not start with congratulating North Korea’s murderous dictator.”

Larry Page, former GOP governor of Maryland, joined the chorus of criticism, calling Kim Jong-Un an enemy of America who threatens peace and freedom. Page went on to claim that Trump’s delusional belief about Kim Jong-Un makes him a useful tool for China and renders him unfit to be president.

During his presidency, Trump developed a notable affinity for the North Korean leader, frequently praising him and becoming the first sitting US leader to visit the isolated communist country. Trump even boasted about exchanging “love letters” with Kim Jong-Un, despite the dictator’s consistent threats of nuclear attacks against the US and its allies.

Commentators have remarked on the peculiarity of their relationship, with one Twitter user noting, “Donald Trump fangirling over a dictator like Kim Jong-Un feels very on brand for a wannabe dictator like Trump.”

The Republican criticism highlights the concerns within the party over Trump’s warm attitude toward authoritarian leaders. The former president’s compliments toward Kim Jong-Un, particularly regarding his country’s involvement in international organizations like the WHO, have raised eyebrows and sparked debates about US foreign policy and national security.

As the 2024 presidential race looms, Trump’s relationship with dictators and his approach to international diplomacy may continue to be contentious issues within the GOP, potentially influencing the party’s direction in the post-Trump era.