SC registrar office declares contempt petition against Justice Faiz Isa inadmissible

The Supreme Court (SC) registrar office has raised objections to the contempt petition filed against Justice Faiz Isa, declaring it inadmissible and subsequently returning it.

The objections primarily revolve around the usage of scandalising language deemed unacceptable by the registrar office.

One of the key concerns highlighted in the objections is the petitioner’s failure to clarify which court order was violated, thereby creating ambiguity regarding the alleged contemptuous act.

Furthermore, upon review, it was observed that the Audio Leaks Commission had adhered to the order of the top court’s bench by ceasing any further action.

In fact, the inquiry commission explicitly stated in its order that no additional actions should be taken after the top court’s order.

Notably, the petitioner’s case against the Audio Leaks Commission is already being heard.

Additionally, the objections state that no copies of the allegations were provided to the other parties involved, including the commission.

This lack of proper documentation hinders the due process of the contempt petition, further contributing to its inadmissibility.

Consequently, taking into account the objections raised by the registrar office, the contempt petition against Justice Faiz Isa was deemed inadmissible and returned.