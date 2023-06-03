Two soldiers martyred, terrorists wiped out in Bannu gunfight

According to a statement issued by the military’s media wing, two soldiers were martyred while engaging in an intense firefight with terrorists in the Janikhel area of Bannu district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) reported that the security personnel effectively targeted the terrorists’ location, resulting in the elimination of two terrorists.

The ISPR identified the martyred soldiers as 40-year-old Naib Subedar Ghulam Murataza from Bahawalpur district and 41-year-old Havildar Muhammad Anwar from Sialkot district.

They were commended for their gallant fight before embracing martyrdom.

The area is being sanitised to ensure the elimination of any remaining terrorists, and the ISPR affirmed the determination of Pakistan’s armed forces to eradicate the menace of terrorism.

Such sacrifices by brave soldiers further strengthen their resolve, the statement read.

Earlier in the week, security forces had also killed two terrorists during an intelligence-based operation in the Dossali area of North Waziristan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

On the same day, a soldier providing security to polio teams was martyred in a terrorist attack in the Spinwam area of North Waziristan.

The increase in terrorist activities, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, has been observed following the termination of the ceasefire between the government and the outlawed Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in November.