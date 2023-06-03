Major overhaul for Microsoft Paint unveiled

Microsoft Paint is set to receive significant upgrades in the near future. In 2021, Microsoft embarked on a software redesign journey to align with the release of Windows 11.

As part of this effort, the company announced a major overhaul for the popular MS Paint application, which included the highly anticipated dark mode feature.

However, when Windows 11 was launched in October 2021, the updated version of the app did not include this feature.

Thankfully, Windows Insiders in the Dev and Canary channels now have reason to celebrate, as they finally have the opportunity to test a new, darker version of the Paint app.

In a recent announcement on the Windows Insider blog, Microsoft revealed that this update brings several notable improvements.

These include more precise zoom settings, a convenient zoom slider located in the lower-right corner of the app, a revamped Settings page, new keyboard shortcuts, and various enhancements to improve accessibility and usability throughout the app’s dialogs.

While features introduced in the Windows Insider channels may not always be incorporated into the regular builds of Windows 11 used by the majority of users.

App updates like the one for Paint typically become available to everyone within a few weeks or months.

Dark mode for Paint is just one of several Windows features that Microsoft is currently experimenting with.

These features were announced at the company’s recent Build developer conference.

Some of the other features include support for Bluetooth Low-Energy Audio, improved compatibility with compressed archive files, and the introduction of a developer-oriented app called “Dev Home.”

Furthermore, the Copilot feature powered by ChatGPT will be gradually rolled out to Windows Insiders throughout the summer.

Additionally, the taskbar will regain a much-requested functionality from previous Windows versions with the inclusion of a “never-combine” option.