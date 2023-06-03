Mohib Mirza to make television comeback with Mahira Khan in ‘Razia’

Popular actor Mohib Mirza is all set to make his television comeback with Express Entertainment’s upcoming drama serial “Razia.” Mirza will be joining Mahira Khan, who is also returning to the small screen after her last appearance in the 2021 drama serial “Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay.”

View this post on Instagram

Excited about his new project, Mirza took to social media to share the news, describing the show as an “important story to tell.” On the other hand, Khan had previously revealed her involvement in the project through a BTS picture on Instagram, captioned “Razia. Coming soon on Express Entertainment.”

While specific details about the cast, release dates, and the creative team are yet to be disclosed, fans have been intrigued by the glimpses shared by Khan. In one picture, she can be seen sitting in an amusement park or fair, showcasing a vibrant paranda in her hair. Another picture featuring multi-colored bangles unveiled the project’s name. The drama is expected to commence filming in June, and the anticipation among fans is growing as they speculate Khan’s portrayal of a feisty Punjabi woman in the series.

Additionally, Khan will also reunite with Humayun Saeed in another upcoming project titled “Aaj Rung Hai.” Directed by Nadeem Baig and written by Zanjabeel Asim, the drama marks their on-screen collaboration after the success of Farhat Ishtiaq’s “Bin Roye.”

Khan’s last appearance was in Bilal Lashari’s blockbuster film “The Legend of Maula Jatt,” which became the highest-grossing Pakistani film of all time. Mirza, on the other hand, was last seen in the feature film “Ishrat: Made in China” in 2021.

With the return of both Mohib Mirza and Mahira Khan to television, viewers are eagerly awaiting their performances in “Razia” and “Aaj Rung Hai,” looking forward to their on-screen chemistry and remarkable acting skills.