Yasmin Rashid’s acquittal absolves PTI in Jinnah House arson: Imran

In a recent tweet, former prime minister and Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, expressed that acquittal of party leader Dr Yasmin Rashid in Lahore Corps Commander House attack case vindicates that his party was not involved in it.

The incident, which occurred on May 9, had led to a series of crackdowns and allegations against the PTI, alleging the party’s orchestration of the violence.

However, with Dr Yasmin being declared innocent, Imran Khan asserts that the narrative accusing the PTI of planning the violence has been completely shattered.

Imran Khan highlighted that the exoneration of Dr Yasmin - who is also PTI’s President of Central Punjab - proves that his party had no hand in the arson at Lahore Corps Commander House.