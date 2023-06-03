Margot Robbie’s highly anticipated film, “Barbie,” directed by Greta Gerwig and starring Ryan Gosling as Ken, has been making waves in the headlines.

However, a recent statement by director Greta Gerwig about the excessive use of pink in the movie has sparked controversy and criticism on social media. Netizens are slamming the filmmakers for their bizarre claim, causing a stir in online discussions.

Margot Robbie, known for her successful career in Hollywood, has received praise for her outstanding performances over the years. In a previous interview, the actress expressed her thoughts on the sexualization of the Barbie character and revealed her immediate love for the script.

During a recent interview with Architecture Digest, director Greta Gerwig shed light on the shooting experience of “Barbie,” stating, “I wanted to capture what was so ridiculously fun about the Dreamhouses… Why walk downstairs when you can slide into your pool? Why trudge upstairs when you take an elevator that matches your dress?… We were literally creating the alternate universe of Barbie Land… Maintaining the ‘kid-ness’ was paramount. I wanted the pinks to be very bright and everything to be almost too much. The world ran out of pink.”

The news quickly spread through various platforms, including an Instagram post by Pubity, leading to a negative backlash from netizens. Social media users began trolling the film, expressing their disapproval. Comments ranged from questioning the existence of a pink color shortage to expressing doubts about the movie’s quality and appeal.

As the controversy surrounding the alleged pink shortage continues to unfold, it remains to be seen how the filmmakers and the production team will address the concerns raised by fans and critics. Despite the backlash, the anticipation for Margot Robbie’s portrayal of the iconic Barbie character remains high, as audiences eagerly await the film’s release to witness the vision of Greta Gerwig’s Barbie Land come to life on the big screen.