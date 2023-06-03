‘The Rock’ rejoins Fast & Furious franchise as ‘Hobbs’ for upcoming film

In an exciting announcement, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson revealed on Twitter that he will be reprising his role as Luke Hobbs in an upcoming, yet-to-be-titled Fast & Furious movie. Johnson had previously stepped away from the successful franchise in 2021 due to differences with co-star Vin Diesel. However, the actor’s recent message from Hawaii, adorned with a lei, brought joy to fans worldwide.

Johnson shared a video message where he confirmed his return to the Fast & Furious universe, stating, “Hobbs is back in the Fast and Furious franchise.” He went on to unveil that the next film featuring his character will be the Hobbs movie, which will serve as a fresh and new chapter, setting the stage for Fast X: Part II.

The Fast & Furious franchise has been a massive box office success, amassing over $7 billion globally and ranking as the fifth highest-grossing franchise of all time. The latest installment, Fast X, featuring Vin Diesel and Jason Momoa, debuted last month, securing the second-largest global opening weekend of the year. With earnings surpassing $500 million worldwide, it continues to draw audiences to theaters.

Johnson also took the opportunity to express that he and Diesel have resolved their differences, stating, “Last summer Vin and I put all the past behind us. We’ll lead with brotherhood and resolve – and always take care of the franchise, characters, and FANS that we love.” The Moana actor emphasized his commitment to an audience-first mentality and conveyed his love to the entire Fast family.

Franchise veteran writer Chris Morgan will return to oversee the script for the upcoming project, ensuring the continuation of the thrilling storyline. Johnson’s portrayal of the daring diplomatic security service agent, Luke Hobbs, will be further developed in this highly anticipated film, building upon the character’s past appearances in the franchise.

As fans eagerly await the return of Dwayne Johnson to the Fast & Furious series, this news promises an exciting new chapter in the action-packed saga. With the star’s dedication to his audience and the franchise’s enduring popularity, expectations are high for another thrilling installment that will captivate fans around the globe.