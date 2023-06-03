‘Shah Mahmood Qureshi might take over PTI or choose to leave it’

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) defector Mahmood Moulvi has asserted that party’s vice-chairman and former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi might quit PTI.

He said this during SAMAA TV’s program Do Tok Baat with Kiran Naz.

Earlier this week, the former PTI leaders, including former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry, ex-MNA Mahmood Baqi Moulvi, and former Sindh governor Imran Ismail, met with PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who is currently detained in Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail.

After May 9, significant changes have taken place, the ex-lawmaker said in the programme.

He suggested two potential scenarios: one in which party chief Imran Khan hands over the PTI to Qureshi, and another where Qureshi might quit from the PTI altogether.

When asked about his meeting with the PTI vice-chairman, the ex-lawmaker referred to it as “good” and stated that the results would become apparent soon.

He also mentioned ongoing consultations with Jahangir Khan Tareen and other PTI defectors.

However, the ex-lawmaker clarified that there had been no consultation with Pervez Khattak, who recently left party offices.

The ex-lawmaker further claimed that Khattak has the support of up to 40 Members of Provincial Assembly (MPAs) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), which puts him in a strong position.

When asked directly, the ex-lawmaker stated that neither he nor others who have left the PTI would return to the party.