‘Tere Bin’ wins hearts across borders: Irrfan Khan’s family joins the fan frenzy

“Tere Bin,” the popular drama series, continues to mesmerize audiences worldwide as they eagerly anticipate the outcome of Meerab and Murtasim’s story. The show has garnered a massive following, with fans eagerly awaiting each new episode.

The drama has become a sensation in India, trending on platforms like YouTube and Twitter after every installment. In a surprising twist, the Indian fans played a significant role in influencing the show’s climax, prompting producers and the director to alter the storyline by removing a controversial marital rape angle, as demanded by fans worldwide, including those across the border.

The reach of “Tere Bin” extends beyond the general public, with even Bollywood’s iconic actor, the late Irrfan Khan’s family, becoming ardent fans of the show. Irrfan Khan, known for his unmatched talent and performances, left an indelible mark on the film industry. Now, his son, Babil Khan, is making his way into the industry and is often seen alongside his mother, Sutapa Sikdar. During a recent appearance at the IIFA Awards, Babil revealed that watching “Tere Bin” has become his guilty pleasure. He shared that his mother is a devoted viewer of the drama, and he, too, has caught up on the episodes.

The growing popularity of “Tere Bin” is evident as it captures the hearts of both ordinary viewers and celebrities alike. Babil’s revelation about his family’s affinity for the show has stirred up excitement among fans. The internet is abuzz with reactions to the frenzy created by “Tere Bin,” with social media platforms filled with discussions and comments about the series.

As “Tere Bin” continues to captivate audiences with its engaging storyline and compelling performances, its fanbase continues to expand, proving that the show’s appeal transcends borders and resonates with viewers from various walks of life. With its intriguing narrative and dedicated fan following, “Tere Bin” has firmly established itself as a must-watch drama in the hearts of millions.