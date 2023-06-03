Jonah Hill welcomes first child with rumored fiancée Olivia Millar

Actor Jonah Hill, known for his role in ‘The Wolf of Wall Street,’ has become a father. The 39-year-old star and his rumored fiancée, Olivia Millar, 29, confirmed the arrival of their first child on Friday (02.06.23). Speculation arose when Jonah was noticeably absent from his sister Beanie Feldstein’s recent wedding.

A representative for Jonah Hill confirmed the news of the baby’s birth to People magazine. However, details such as the child’s name and sex have not been disclosed.

Jonah’s sister, actress Beanie, tied the knot with producer Bonnie Chance in a summer camp-themed ceremony on May 20. Despite the joyous occasion, Jonah and Olivia were not captured in any photographs from the event.

Reports of Olivia’s pregnancy surfaced in March when she was spotted with a baby bump during a stroll with Jonah in Santa Monica, California. Just a day earlier, she was seen wearing a square-cut diamond ring on her wedding finger, fueling speculation that she and Jonah had quietly become engaged.

Jonah and Olivia were first linked in August 2022, and little is known about the actor’s partner except that she co-founded the online vintage site Chasseresse alongside her older sister, Raychel Roberts.

The couple has maintained a notoriously private relationship, abstaining from sharing details on social media and avoiding public appearances together on the red carpet.

In August 2022, Jonah deleted his social media accounts after penning a candid letter discussing his nearly two-decade-long battle with anxiety attacks. He revealed that public-facing events and media appearances exacerbated his condition. Jonah made the decision to withdraw from press junkets for his upcoming films in order to prioritize his well-being and protect himself.

Previously, Jonah Hill was engaged to photographer Gianna Santos, 34, but the pair called off their engagement in 2020.