Videos » Black & White With Hassan Nisar Black and White with Hassan Nisar | SAMAA TV | 3rd June 2023 Black and White with Hassan Nisar | SAMAA TV | 3rd June 2023 Jun 03, 2023 Black and White with Hassan Nisar | SAMAA TV | 3rd June 2023 Taboola Tabool ads will show in this div Recommended Ch Parvez Elahi arrested again after court discharged him in corruption cases Atta Tarar vows punishment for attackers and instigators of May-9 mayhem V29 Lite, delivers flagship features at midrange price point Related Stories Pakistani citizen’s quest to mend fences with India Pakistan Martyrs day: Star-studded tribute pours in Who burnt Jinnah house in Lahore? Most Popular Dr Fawzia meets her sister Aafia Siddiqui after two decades Pakistan thrash Malaysia to set up final against India in Junior Hockey Enraged man shatters beauty pageant winner’s crown as wife comes second