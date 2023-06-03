V29 Lite, delivers flagship features at midrange price point

Vivo unveils the V29 Lite smartphone in Europe, which is essentially a rebranded version of the vivo Y78.

This midrange device offers an immersive experience with its curved 6.78-inch AMOLED display.

The display boasts FHD+ resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the V29 Lite is powered by the Snapdragon 695 chipset, accompanied by 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

On the camera front, the V29 Lite features a 64MP main camera with optical image stabilization (OIS), accompanied by a 2MP macro shooter and a 2MP depth module.

The device runs on Android 13 with Funtouch 13 as its user interface. Powering the V29 Lite is a generous 5,000 mAh battery, which supports fast charging at a rate of 44W.

The vivo V29 Lite is available in black and gold color options and is priced at CZK 8,499 (€359/$386) in Czechia.

It will be available for open sales starting from June 15. We can expect the device to be launched in more markets soon after its release in Czechia.