Ch Parvez Elahi arrested again after court discharged him in corruption cases

Minutes after a local court acquitted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) president and former Punjab chief minister Parvez Elahi in two corruption cases, the Anti-Corruption Department on Saturday again detained him in relation to a case involving fraudulent recruitment in the Punjab Assembly.

Senior Civil Judge Muhammad Afzal pronounced the reserved verdict.

On Friday, in a surprising turn of events, the PTI President found himself back in the spotlight as news broke of his arrest in another graft case shortly after being discharged from court.

In another case lodged against the former Punjab administrator, the anti-corruption establishment (ACE) had arrested and shifted him to Gujranwala directorate.

Earlier, a court in Lahore announced its verdict reserved on the physical remand plea of Elahi, discharged him from an alleged graft case.

Judicial Magistrate Ghulam Murtaza heard the anti-corruption application on cases registered in Lahore and Gujranwala and gave verdict that if Elahi was not wanted in any other case, then he should be released.

The former Punjab CM was produced in the Lahore district court in two cases registered in Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) wherein anti-graft watchdog sought 14-day physical remand.

He spent the night at the headquarters of Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) and taken to court in an armored vehicle amid strict security measures.

The prosecutor apprised the court that Elahi’s 14 days physical remand needed to investigate in the cases registered against him.

The prosecutor said Parvaiz Elahi misused his powers and damaged the treasury.

This is a developing story ….