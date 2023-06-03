Balochistan govt declares Gwadar tax-free zone

The Balochistan government Saturday announced the officially declared Gwadar as a tax-free zone, and called upon the federal government to grant a economic status upon the region.

As per the provincial government, Gwadar will now enjoy exemptions from services and excise taxes, as well as property transfer taxes. This significant development is of immense importance for the district, which serves as a crucial hub in the region and holds the distinction of being the capital of South Asia.

By designating Gwadar as a tax-free zone, the provincial government eliminated services, excise, and property transfer taxes. This move holds great significance for Gwadar, positioning it as a tax-free destination and facilitating its economic growth and development.

Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) Senator Kauda Babar applauded the provincial government’s decision and expressed gratitude of Balochistan Abdul Qudous Bizenjo Chief Minister and the provincial cabinet for fulfilling the long-standing demand of declaring Gwadar as a tax-free zone.

He further added that the provincial government has put forth a recommendation to the federal government, urging them to declare Gwadar as a tax-free zone as well. He said that the federal government should exempt federal taxes in order to fully support the economic development of Gwadar.

Babar went on to express his belief that declaring Gwadar as a tax-free zone will restore the original spirit of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). He highlighted that this move will revitalise the operations of Gwadar port and attract investors due to the enticing tax-free environment.

The Senator said, “Countries like Dubai and Singapore have experienced similar development trajectories through the establishment of industries, resulting in increased employment opportunities and foreign exchange earnings for their respective economies.”