Bollywood in despair as Balasore train accident Claims 300 lives

In the aftermath of the devastating Balasore train accident in Odisha, which tragically claimed the lives of at least 238 passengers and left 900 others injured, several celebrities took to social media to express their condolences.

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri shared a video from news agency ANI on Twitter, expressing his shock and grief. He wrote, “Tragic and very shameful. How can 3 trains collide? Who is answerable? Prayers for all the families. Om shanti.”

Actor Manoj Bajpayee reacted to a news report about the accident, tweeting, “So so horrific! So Tragic!” Sunny Deol expressed his sorrow on Twitter, saying, “Deeply saddened to hear about the tragic train accident in Odisha’s Balasore. My condolences to the families of those who died in this train accident, and I pray to the Almighty for the speedy recovery of the injured. #TrainAccident.”

Salman Khan tweeted, “Really saddened to hear about the accident. May God rest the souls of the deceased in peace, protect and give strength to the families and the injured from this unfortunate accident.” Parineeti Chopra also shared her prayers and well wishes on Twitter, writing, “I’m praying for everyone involved in the horrible accidents in Odisha. Wishing for the families, friends, and loved ones to find strength and heal as soon as possible. God bless everyone.”

Akshay Kumar expressed his heartbreak on Twitter, saying, “Heartbreaking to see the visuals from the tragic train accident in Odisha. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. My thoughts and condolences to the families of the affected during this difficult time. Om Shanti.” Jr NTR also conveyed his condolences, tweeting, “Heartfelt condolences to the families and their loved ones affected by the tragic train accident. My thoughts are with each and every person affected by this devastating incident. May strength and support surround them during this difficult time.”

Sonu Sood shared a photo of the train accident site on Twitter with a broken heart emoji, while Nimrat Kaur expressed her deep sadness and offered prayers for those affected. Celebrities including Shilpa Shetty, Kareena Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Varun Dhawan, and Masaba Gupta also shared their condolences and support on their social media platforms.

The Balasore train accident occurred on Friday evening and involved two passenger trains and a goods train. The Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express derailed and fell on adjacent tracks, with the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express colliding with the derailed coaches. The incident resulted in significant casualties and injuries, with victims being taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

The nation mourns the loss of lives in this tragic incident, and efforts are underway to provide aid and support to the affected families during this difficult time.