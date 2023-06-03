Rakul Preet Singh’s thriller film ‘I Love You’ teaser unveiled

The much-awaited teaser of the upcoming thriller film ‘I Love You’ was finally released on Thursday, captivating viewers with its intriguing storyline. The teaser initially portrays the delightful journey of falling in love, but quickly takes an unexpected twist, transforming into a gripping thriller that leaves the audience with a multitude of questions.

Directed by renowned filmmaker Nikhil Mahajan, known for his acclaimed work in ‘Godavari,’ the film stars Rakul Preet Singh, Pavail Gulati, and Akshay Oberoi in lead roles. Speaking about the project, Nikhil expressed his excitement, saying, “I Love You is a special film for me on many levels. I had the privilege to collaborate with the talented Rakul and Pavail, who have become close friends during the making of this film.”

He further added, “I am grateful to Sunir Kheterpal and Gaurav Bose, the producers, who ensured that our vision for the film was realized. Additionally, I am thrilled that the film has found a home at Jio Studios, with whom I share a special relationship. I previously worked with them on Godavari, and it holds a special place in my heart.”

Presented by Jio Studios, ‘I Love You’ is an Athena Production produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Sunir Kheterapal, and Gaurav Bose. With the teaser generating significant buzz, fans eagerly anticipate the release of the film, which will soon be available on Jio Cinema.

As the teaser of ‘I Love You’ introduces viewers to a mesmerizing blend of romance and suspense, it has successfully piqued curiosity and set the stage for a thrilling cinematic experience.