Pakistan » Punjab

Ch Shafay extends invitation to Parvez Elahi to rejoin PML-Q

Says the party will welcome him with open arms
Samaa TV Jun 03, 2023
Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Chaudhry Shafay Hussain on Saturday extended an invitation to former Punjab chief minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) president Chaudhry Parvez Elahi to rejoin the party.

Extending the invitation, he said that the party would welcome him if he returns.

Ch Shafay said, “Those involved in May 9 riots should be punished, adding that the “Haqiqi Azadi” was obtained on August 14, 1947 and our job is to strengthen the country and it prosperous.

In his message to the country’s youth on the occasion, PML-Q chief organiser Chaudhry Sarwar said that the country’s armed forces always come forward to help in every difficulty and they should be respected and respected.

The former Punjab governor went on to say that he PML-Q took out rallies in different cities in solidarity with the forces, adding that those responsible should be punished, and those who are innocent must be released.

