Ranbir Kapoor’s new look from the sets of ‘Animal’ goes viral

Ranbir Kapoor’s latest film venture, Animal, has caught the attention of his fans as a viral video from the set showcases the actor in a new look. After a string of recent film releases that garnered mixed reviews, Ranbir Kapoor is back in action and ready to collaborate with renowned filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga for his debut in Animal.

Previously, Ranbir Kapoor appeared alongside Shraddha Kapoor in the romantic comedy Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar and also starred in Brahmastra and Shamshera last year. Animal marks Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s next directorial project following the success of his superhit films Arjun Reddy and its remake, Kabir Singh. The film features a star-studded cast, including Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, and Rashmika Mandanna.

During New Year’s Eve, the filmmakers unveiled the first look of Ranbir Kapoor in a fierce and intense avatar. The poster depicted the 40-year-old actor covered in blood, holding an axe in one hand while lighting a cigarette with the other. This powerful look led many to believe that Animal would showcase Ranbir Kapoor in a similar fashion. However, a recent behind-the-scenes video has left fans wondering how many different looks the actor will adopt in this movie. Various snapshots from the film’s set have revealed Ranbir in different avatars, adding to the excitement and curiosity surrounding the project.

An online page recently shared a video of Ranbir Kapoor shooting a scene for Animal. In the clip, he is seen wearing a white shirt and a striped tie, standing in a classroom setting. Some speculated that he may be playing the role of a lecturer, while others wondered if he is a student. Fans expressed their excitement and admiration for the versatile actor, with one Reddit user commenting, “RK bro, never ever stop experimenting like this!” Another user shared their thoughts, stating, “Looks like a school student more than a lecturer.”

Anticipation for the film continues to build, with one user expressing high expectations, saying, “This movie will surprise everyone. My expectations are high this time.” Ranbir Kapoor’s formal look in the video also drew attention, and many fans expressed their desire to be in his class. One fan jokingly wrote, “Would never bunk my class,” while another fan playfully remarked, “I can be a student again if Professor Ranbir is teaching.”

With Ranbir Kapoor’s evolving looks and the intriguing glimpses from the set, Animal is generating significant buzz among fans, who eagerly await its release and anticipate being captivated by Ranbir’s performance in this highly anticipated film.