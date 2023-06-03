US state primary schools ban Bible for spreading ‘vulgarity’

A school district in the US state of Utah has decided to eliminate the Bible from elementary and middle schools due to concerns over its inclusion of “vulgarity and violence.”

The decision was prompted by a complaint from a parent who deemed the King James Bible inappropriate for children.

The move aligns with a law passed by Utah’s Republican government in 2022, which prohibits the presence of “pornographic or indecent” books in schools.

The majority of banned books thus far have focused on topics related to sexual orientation and identity.

The removal of the Bible comes when a broader effort by conservative factions in various US states to prohibit the teaching of contentious subjects such as LGBT rights and racial identity.

Similar bans on books deemed offensive have been implemented in Texas, Florida, Missouri, and South Carolina.

Certain liberal states have also enforced book bans in certain schools and libraries, citing concerns of racially offensive content.

The decision in Utah was made by the Davis School District, located north of Salt Lake City, following a complaint filed in December 2022.

The district has already removed the seven or eight copies of the Bible that were present in their libraries, emphasising that the text was never part of the students’ curriculum.

The district committee did not provide further details regarding their reasoning or specific passages considered containing “vulgarity or violence.”

According to the Salt Lake Tribune newspaper, the parent who lodged the complaint argued that the King James Bible has “no serious values for minors” and is considered “pornographic” according to the new definition outlined in the 2022 book-ban law.

Initially dismissing the request to remove the Bible as a “mockery,” the Utah state lawmaker who authored the 2022 law changed his stance this week, acknowledging that the Bible may be a challenging read for younger children.

He suggested that the Bible is best taught and understood within the family setting, rather than in schools.

The Davis School District’s ruling stated that the Bible’s content does not violate the 2022 law but does contain “vulgarity or violence is not suitable for younger students.”

Consequently, the Bible will remain available in local high schools.

Some parents, such as Bob Johnson, whose child attends a primary school in the Davis School District, expressed opposition to the removal of the Bible, stating that he couldn’t think of any content within it that would necessitate censorship, particularly as it lacks visual imagery.

This is not the first instance of a US school district removing the Bible from its shelves.

Last year, a Texas school district took similar action following public complaints opposing conservative attempts to ban certain books. Additionally, students in Kansas recently requested the removal of the Bible from their school library.