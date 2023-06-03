Dr Yasmin Rashid acquitted in Jinnah House case

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Yasmin Rashid has been acquitted in the Jinnah House attack case.

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore announced the verdict and rejected the police’s plea seeking physical remand of the PTI leader.

The court order read that the investigating officer had requested for 14 days physical remand of Yasmin for photogrammetry, voice match tests and recovery of mobile phones.

It added that perusal of record revealed that neither Dr Yasmin is nominated in first information report (FIR) nor involved through supplementary statement.

She was summoned in this case on the disclosure of co-accused which has no “evidentiary value in the eye of law”.

Since no incriminating material is available on record to connect her with the commission of offence, therefore, the request of the investigating officer is turned down, and she is accordingly discharged from the instant case, the order read.

The order further said that the PTI leader be released immediately “if not required in any other case”.

She was arrested by the Lahore police on May 17, under Section 3 of Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) following countrywide violent protests.

Subsequently, the cases against Dr Rashid were registered at Sarwar Road, Gulberg, and Shadman police stations in Lahore for her alleged involvement in the riots on May 9 and they include sections related to terrorism and other serious charges.

Last week, the anti-terrorism court sent her to jail on 14-day judicial remand in the case.