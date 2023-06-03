JI’s Hafiz Naeem reacts to Karachi census results with blazing guns

Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman on Saturday raising grave concerns over recent Karachi’s census results and said the whole process of census in country was controversial.

Addressing a press conference in the city, he raised questions about the transparency and credibility of the entire census process conducted in the country.

During the presser, the JI Emir highlighted that the census verification process is being kept secret, and there are allegations of manipulation in the reported count of 1.92 million people.

He emphasized that the population of Karachi is estimated to be more than three and a half crores, which contradicts the figures provided by Nadra, indicating a population of three crores.

Hafiz Naeemur Rahman firmly stated that he intends to challenge the alleged rigging in the census through legal means.

The JI leader further criticized the Election Commission’s response to the matter, suggesting that it is being influenced by the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

He pointed out that the Election Commission’s decision to schedule the election of mayor and deputy mayor for June 15 is questionable, and he vowed to expose those involved in any wrongdoing related to the process.

Hafiz Naeemur Rahman also made reference to Bilawal Bhutto’s recent threats of separation from the federal government. He claimed that Bilawal’s party had manipulated constituency boundaries, leading to discrepancies in the voter population.