Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Sports » Tennis

Osaka reveals she and Cordae expecting a baby girl

Osaka hasn't played a tennis match since last September
AFP Jun 03, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
<p>Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka says she and rapper Cordae are expecting a baby girl. PHOTO: AFP</p>

Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka says she and rapper Cordae are expecting a baby girl. PHOTO: AFP

Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka said she and rapper Cordae are expecting a baby girl, making the gender reveal in an Instagram post that “A little princess is on the way.”

The 25-year-old Japanese tennis star, who announced her pregnancy in January, illustrated the post with a photo of herself – baby bump front and center – surrounded by pink and lavender balloons and flowers.

In another photo Cordae leans down to kiss the burgeoning bump.

Osaka had let fans in on her pregnancy by sharing a photo of her sonogram on Instagram just days after she pulled out of the Australian Open.

“2023 will be a year full of lessons for me, and I hope I’ll see you guys at the start of the next one cause I will be back at the Australian Open 2024. Love you all infinitely,” she said then.

Osaka hasn’t played a tennis match since last September, her social media posts late last year showing her travelling in Europe with Cordae.

The couple have been together since 2019.

pregnancy

Naomi Osaka

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Taboola

Tabool ads will show in this div

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular