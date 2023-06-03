New faction of PTI led by Dogar, Raas on cards

A significant gathering of former leaders and ticket holders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is scheduled to take place today, as Hashim Dogar and Murad Ras spearhead an assembly aimed at deliberating on the formation of a new political faction.

More than 35 former PTI leaders and ticket holders are expected to attend the meeting.

Dogar clarified the group’s intention to maintain an independent stance, asserting that they would not align themselves with either the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) or the Pakistan Muslim League -Nawaz (PML-N).

Instead, they aim to form a distinct entity that represents the collective interests and aspirations of the dissatisfied former members.

“Our objective is to create a separate group comprising former friends of PTI,” he said.

The participants of this newly envisioned faction are expected to contest the upcoming elections.

Following the conclusion of the meeting, Dogar will address the media in a press conference, where he is expected to unveil the final action plan and provide further details on the future trajectory of the newly formed group.