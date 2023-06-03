PHF Secretary requests Prime Minister to restore departmental sports

Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) secretary Haider Hussain requested Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday to restore the departmental sports, as Hockey players were not getting any other financial support.

He thanked PHF President Brigadier (R) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar for always supporting them.

Haider Hussain said that Junior Hockey team players reached the final of Junior Asia Cup without any financial help, which is wonderful performance.

He said that Pakistani players fought till the end against Indian players, who have budget of Billions. On the other hand Pakistani players have no jobs.

Secretary PHF said that if government cannot help the players, then Hockey’s status as national game should be taken away.

He asked the government to pay the players directly, as the federation does not want anything.

Haider Hussain requested government’s committee, comprising of Khawaja Asif and Ayaz Sadiq to meet them so that PHF will tell them the facts.

On the other hand Pakistan Junior Hockey team captain Muhammad Abdullah thanked the coaches and federation for the support.

He said that their main target was to qualify for the World Cup, which was achieved.