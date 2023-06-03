Pleas against SC practice and procedure law fixed for June 8

The petitions against the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Act 2023 have been fixed for hearing on June 8.

An eight-member larger bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial will conduct the hearing.

On June 1, the Supreme Court had adjourned the hearing for a week.

Moreover, the apex court on Friday fixed the Jamaat-e-Islami’s (JI) petition seeking action against the Pakistanis involved in Panamagate.

A two-member bench, headed by Justice Sardar Tariq Masood and comprising Justice Aminuddin Khan, will take up the petition on June 9.

The plea was submitted in the apex court by JI Emir Sirajul Haq seeking action against 436 Pakistanis involved in the Panama Papers scandal.

Suo motu case on loan wavier

The court also fixed a suo motu case on writing off of loans of Rs54 billion owed to commercial banks.

A three-member bench headed by Justice Ijazul Ahsan will hear the case on June 7.

The apex court has also issued notices to the government, public and private banks, and the attorney general for Pakistan.

Notices have also been issued to lawyers’ organizations, parties to the Debt Relief Commission.