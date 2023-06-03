Watch Live
Pakistan » Punjab

Road blocking, inflammatory speeches: Bails of Fawad, Qureshi cancelled

Bails dismissed on grounds of non-appearance
Arshad Ali Jun 03, 2023
The District and Sessions Court of Lahore has rejected the bail of PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi and former party member Fawad Chaudhry in the case of blocking the road and making inflammatory speeches.

Additional Sessions Judge Nadeem Hasan Waseer pronounced the decision on the duo’s interim bail.

The court dismissed the bail on grounds of non-appearance.

The case against Qureshi and Chaudhry has been registered with the Racecourse police station.

Lahore

fawad chaudhry

SHAH MAHMOOD QURESHI

