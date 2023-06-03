CTD arrests 6 ‘terrorists’ from various Punjab cities

The Punjab Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) has arrested six alleged terrorists of a banned organization through intelligence-based operations in various cities, including Lahore.

Weapons and material for making suicide jackets were also seized in the operation.

According to CTD officials, they carried out an operation in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Dera Ghazi Khan, Sahiwal and Gujranwala during which six terrorists belonging to the banned TTP and Islamic State were arrested.

Five cases have been registered against the suspects and investigation started.

According to the authorities, weapons, explosives, detonators, hand grenades, bullets and material for making suicide jackets were seized during the operation.

The networks of the banned organizations were allegedly planning to target important personalities in sensitive districts.