ATC grants 7-day physical remand of family over torturing Dr

Lahore Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Saturday granted seven-day physical remand of family who allegedly torturing a doctor after their children expired in the Children’s Hospital.

Lahore ATC Judge Abhar Gull announced the verdict on Police application against the accused family.

The accused included Khalil Ahmed, Imran Khalil, Kamran Waleed, Mian Hassan and others.

The Investigation Officer told the court that more time needed to investigate from the accused family.

A number of medical practitioners also showed up in the court to support Dr Saad, who was brutally tortured.

It is pertinent to note that Young Doctors Association (YDA) continued their protest across Punjab and urged authorities to apprehend the accused as per the law.