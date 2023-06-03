PIA plane impounded in Malaysia will return home soon

Pakistan Airlines (PIA) heaves a sigh of relief as Boeing 777 which was seized by Malaysian authorities at Kuala Lumpur airport over a lease dispute will return soon.

This major development came after a local court set aside a previous decision and issued orders in favor of the national carrier to release the aircraft.

On May 30, the Boeing 777 aircraft, which had been acquired by Pakistan International Airlines on lease from Malaysia, was seized for the second time at the airport due to unpaid dues amounting to $4 million.

PIA aircraft, bearing the registration number BMH, was ordered to be stopped by a local Malaysian court, acting upon the request of the lessor.

The court’s decision was based on the non-payment of aircraft lease dues by Pakistan International Airlines.