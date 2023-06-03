Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines 2PM | SAMAA TV | 3rd June 2023 Samaa News Headlines 2PM | SAMAA TV | 3rd June 2023 Jun 03, 2023 Samaa News Headlines 2PM | SAMAA TV | 3rd June 2023 Taboola Tabool ads will show in this div Recommended Ishaq Dar lambasts analysts for fomenting default rumours PIA plane impounded in Malaysia will return home soon CTD arrests 6 ‘terrorists’ from various Punjab cities Related Stories Pakistani citizen’s quest to mend fences with India Pakistan Martyrs day: Star-studded tribute pours in Who burnt Jinnah house in Lahore? Most Popular Dr Fawzia meets her sister Aafia Siddiqui after two decades Enraged man shatters beauty pageant winner’s crown as wife comes second Kanye West ties knots with Australian girlfriend Bianca Censori