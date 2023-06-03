Zardari extends his Lahore stay with an eye toward upcoming Punjab polls

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari has extended his stay in Lahore to meet political leaders and to devise future political strategy amid the fluid political senecios that have been changing with each passing day.

Asif Zardari will continue his political activities where the former president will meet more political figures on Saturday.

SAMAA TV reported that there is a possibility of meeting Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on his return home.

He also convened PPP Punjab chapter meeting today to consult on party’s issues and for the election preparations in Punjab.

Bakhtawar Bhutto has also reached Bilawal House Lahore.

