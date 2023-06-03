Plea filed in LHC seeking removal of Imran Khan as PTI chief

A petition was submitted on Saturday to the Lahore High Court (LHC), urging the court to remove Imran Khan as the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supremo.

The plea, filed by Advocate Aafaq Ahmad, also included the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) as a party.

The petition argued that following Imran Khan’s disqualification by the electoral watchdog in the Toshakhana case, he is no longer eligible to hold the position of PTI chief.

The plea highlighted the significance of adhering to legal and constitutional requirements in the appointment of party leaders.

Advocate Aafaq Ahmad further appealed to the court to take appropriate action and remove Imran Khan from his role as the chairman of the PTI.