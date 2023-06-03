Higher education may get Rs45bn in next year’s budget

Higher education is expected to get a slice of Rs45 billion in the budget for the next financial year, however this amount is expected to increase further.

An amount of Rs45 billion has been allocated for higher education projects in the next budget 2023-24, while it is expected to increase in the final allocations set to be announced within a week.

Documents reveal that these funds will be spent on 152 different projects, including the laptop scheme. The budget document also includes 14 new and 138 already underway projects of the Higher Education Commission.

The allocations also include Rs12 billion for the Prime Minister’s Youth Laptop Scheme phase three, as per the documents. In the next financial year, Rs68 million are set to be allocated to the laptop scheme.

A National Cyber Security Academy is also likely to be launched with a cost of Rs600 million.

The higher education budget also includes a Pakistan-China joint research center project with a cost of Rs7.39 billion.

The documents also reveal that several projects to upgrade public universities across the country are part of the budget. Under the plan, facilities will be provided at Nawaz Sharif University Multan and Narowal University.

The project to provide higher education to the students of Balochistan and former tribal areas, estimated to be worth Rs3 billion, is also part of the budget, according to the documents.

The budget also includes the Pak-US Merit-Based Scholarship Program, the documents reveal, as well as the Prime Minister’s National Innovation Award, and Kamyab Jawan Talent Hunt project.

The project of Green Youth Movement under the Prime Minister’s Youth Program is also part of the budget, the documents reveal.

The documents also reveal that a University of Baltistan is planned to be established in Skardu, while there is also a plan to award scholarships to the students of Gwadar.

The budget documents also reveal an Allama Iqbal Scholarship Award for 3,000 Afghan students, while Kamyab Jawan sports academies are also likely to be established.

A FATA University is also part of the budget documents.