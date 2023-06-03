Some SC judges showing leniency towards ‘arsonists’, alleges Irfan Qadir

Special Assistant to prime minister Irfan Qadir on Saturday raising questions over legal eagles’ impartiality alleged that some senior judges in the Supreme Court of Pakistan showing leniency towards “arsonists” who tried to weaken the state during the 9/5 attacks.

Addressing a presser at the Governor House in Lahore, Mr Irfan emphasized the paramount importance of loyalty to the state as the foremost duty of every citizen.

Read also: Qadir stresses ‘zero tolerance’ towards embezzling nation’s money

SAPM expressed his disappointment regarding a small group that he believes is interfering with the affairs of the state and its institutions, adding the principle that no one is above the law and the constitution, emphasizing that all individuals are subject to the provisions set forth in the Constitution.

Mr Qadir went on to claim that certain like-minded judges within the Supreme Court appear to possess a sympathetic attitude towards the “arsonists” involved in the 9/5 attacks.

He expressed his concern over this perceived leniency, as it goes against the collective efforts to strengthen the state and safeguard its institutions.