Tareen calls crucial meeting today to discuss new party, potential members

Senior politician Jahangir Tareen has called a meeting for consultation on the formation of a new political party and the inclusion of new associates in the party.

The former PTI leader is also scheduled to host a luncheon in honor of his close associates.

The meeting will likely also hold consultations on inclusion of members in the party from Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The gathering is also likely to decide on a date for the final announcement regarding the formation of a new political party.

Meanwhile, former Azad Kashmir prime minister Sardar Tanvir Ilyas is also scheduled to meet Jahangir Tareen today.

Sardar Tanvir is expected to announce his association with Tareen.

On May 29, estranged PTI leader Tareen met with senior politician Abdul Aleem Khan at the latter’s residence in Lahore.

Senior politician Ishaq Khakwani, the prime minister’s special assistant Aon Chaudhry, Shoaib Siddiqui, Saeed Akbar Niwani also attended the meeting.

The two politicians held consultation on the country’s current situation. The Tareen group also discussed its political role.

Sources said Jahangir Tareen consulted Aleem Khan about launching a new political party.