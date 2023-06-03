Ex-AJK PM Tanvir Ilyas decides to go along with Tareen

Former Azad Jammu and Kashmir prime minister Sardar Tanvir Ilyas has announced his political association with senior politician Jahangir Tareen.

The two leaders met at Mr Tareen’s office in Lahore on Saturday.

Both leaders discussed the current political situation of the country.

The discussion also focused on the formation of a new political party.

The former AJK PM discussed the future of politics with the Tareen group.

The Prime Minister’s Special Assistant Aon Chaudhry was also present during the meeting.

After the meeting, Tanvir Ilyas said he met various political leaders.

He also talked about his cordial relations with Jahangir Tareen, adding there is a good understanding with the veteran politician.

He also claimed that he was in touch with PTI leaders, and asked them to stay calm and wait for some ‘good news’ in the next few days.

Ilyas said the consultations on a new political party are underway, adding there will be no pressure group.

He also said the meetings will continue, and whatever decisions they take will be in the larger national interest.

Crucial meeting

Senior politician Jahangir Tareen has called a meeting for consultation on the formation of a new political party and the inclusion of new associates in the party.

The former PTI leader is also scheduled to host a luncheon in honor of his close associates.

The meeting will likely also hold consultations on inclusion of members in the party from Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The gathering is also likely to decide on a date for the final announcement regarding the formation of a new political party.

Jahangir Tareen is also expected to host a luncheon in the honor of his close associates.

On May 29, estranged PTI leader Tareen met with senior politician Abdul Aleem Khan at the latter’s residence in Lahore.

Senior politician Ishaq Khakwani, the prime minister’s special assistant Aon Chaudhry, Shoaib Siddiqui, Saeed Akbar Niwani also attended the meeting.

The two politicians held consultation on the country’s current situation. The Tareen group also discussed its political role.

Sources said Jahangir Tareen consulted Aleem Khan about launching a new political party.