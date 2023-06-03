PTI leader from DI Khan Ehtisham Javed part ways with party

Former MPA of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Ehtisham Javed addressing a press conference in Dera Ismael Khan (DI Khan) announced to part ways with PTI.

Javed lauded the efforts of the Pakistan Army and martyrs. He termed the news conference as most difficult decision of his life.

“I will decide the future of politics in consultation with friends,” he added.

Javed said he has no contact with anyone after May 9 incidents.

There is a long list of people who leave PTI after May 9 including top tier of the PTI and former close aides of Imran Khan along with the founding members of the justice party.

