Corps Commander House arson: PTI women activists sent on judicial remand

The anti-terrorism court of Lahore has sent PTI’s arrested women activists on judicial remand in the case of vandalism and arson at Corps Commander House.

The detainees include Alia Hamza, Khadijah Shah, Sanam Javed among others.

The detained women told the judge that they were extremely scared and that they should not be handed over to the police.

The investigation officer had sought the detainees’ physical remand.

Earlier, the woman PTI supporters allegedly involved in the May 9 violent incidents were presented before the Special Anti-Terrorism Court of Lahore and Karachi.

The arrested women supporters of the PTI involved in the May 9 incident were brought before the court.

The suspects presented before the court included Alia Hamza, Tayyaba Raja and Khadijah Shah.

Also Read: May 9 riots: Khadija Shah, 7 other PTI women presented in ATC

Admin Judge Abhar Gul will conduct the proceedings after some time.

ATC Karachi

Moreover, 31 PTI workers were presented in the Anti-Terrorism Court of Karachi in the case of arson and damage to government property in the Sindh capital.

The Karachi jail police produced 31 PTI workers in court, however, party leader Firdous Shamim Naqvi was not presented.

Also Read: LHC moved for release of designer, PTI activist Khadijah Shah

The court expressed indignation at the police for not producing Firdous Shamim Naqvi, and ordered that he be produced on June 7.

The court also summoned the investigation reports of cases registered in Tipu Sultan and Firozabad police stations.

The court adjourned hearing into the bail application of the suspects till June 7.

The home department had transferred Firdous Shamim Naqvi from Karachi to Shikarpur Jail.