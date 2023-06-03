PTI leader Ali Afzal Sahi gets interim bail in alleged corruption case

An Anti-Corruption Court judge in Lahore granted the interim bail of PTI leader Ali Afzal Sahi in the anti-corruption case against Rs50,000 surety bonds.

Ali Afzal Sahi appeared before the Judge Ali Raza court.

Fawad Chaudhry fails to appear court in bail plea case

Fawad Chaudhry’s lawyer filed a request for one-day attendance waiver of his client in Zal-e-Shah case and in provocative speech case. The duty judge will hear Fawad Chaudhry’s request for one-day attendance exemption.

Both cases are sub judice before two different judges.

Both interim bails of Fawad are pending before two different judges. Fawad Chaudhry has filed bail in the case of Police Stations of Race Course and Sarwar Road.