Six cases filed against Imran Khan after May 9, police tells IHC

The capital police has told the Islamabad High Court that six cases have been registered against PTI Chairman Imran Khan after the violent incidents of May 9.

According to a report submitted by the police to the high court, six cases were registered against the PTI chairman after May 9.

Two cases each were registered in Shahzad Town and Tarnol police stations, while one each was registered in Khanna and Karachi Company police stations.

The court directed the police to provide the details of the cases to the petitioner.

Justice Miangul Hasan Aurangzeb of the IHC issued the written decision.

The court also extended the interim bail of Imran Khan in the six cases till June 10. The order not to arrest the PTI chairman in any case filed during his arrest was also extended.