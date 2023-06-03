Ishaq Dar lambasts analysts for fomenting default rumours

Finance wizard Ishaq Dar on Saturday took a dig at economic analysts for spreading ‘‘baseless’’ default rumors and said those who are giving default dates should be ashamed.

Addressing a presser in Islamabad, Dar candidly admitted that the country has endured significant hardships as a result of the ongoing political turmoil.

The finance czar reassured the public by stating that Pakistan will never face a default situation.

He added the government has successfully undertaken challenging reforms to ensure the country’s financial well-being.

Dar went on to say that after the ouster of Imran Khan, they knew that things will be not “easy peasy” for them, adding Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) sacrificed their politics for the sake of the country.

“Incumbents will pull the country out of quagmire soon as they did in 2013,” added the finance minister.

He also assured all kind of support and cooperation from the government needed by the business community in order to expand business and investment in the country.

Talking about the upcoming budget, Dar said Budget 2023-24 will be presented on June 9, adding collective efforts will be needed to fight turmoils.