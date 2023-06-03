Shahzad Akbar’s brother’s disappearance: Interior secy, Rangers DG, Islamabad IGP summoned

The Islamabad High Court has issued a written verdict on the proceedings into the petition for the recovery of former accountability adviser Shahzad Akbar’s brother, Murad Akbar.

The court has summoned the interior secretary, the Rangers director general and the Islamabad police chief in person on Monday.

Islamabad High Court’s Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani issued a two-page order.

The written order said the court has been informed that an FIR has been registered regarding the disappearance of Murad Akbar.

The Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Interior and the DIG operations told the court that Rangers, CTD or the police did not pick up Murad Akbar.

It later transpired that there is an organized gang active in Islamabad, which is involved in criminal activities while clad in the uniforms of security agencies.

It is the responsibility of the law enforcement agencies to deal with such acts.

The interior secretary, the Rangers DG, the Islamabad IGP have been ordered to appear in person on Monday.

File a separate case against the forgers and submit a copy in the court, the order stated.